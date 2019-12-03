Letting her art speak  

Home Cities Kochi

Meet Fathima Zara, an artist who is gaining attention through her unique acrylic art works that is available all over the world

By Aysha Sunena
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based artist Fathima Zara started her journey with colours in 2016. Three years later, anyone who takes a look at her Instagram page ‘Zaraartography’ would realise why she is being followed by hundreds from India and abroad. Her abstract artworks with heavy flowing acrylics, alcohol inks and water are mostly inspired by her own life and ideas. 

Holding up a bespoke art piece, she talks about her experiments with acrylic paint. In 2017, she did her debut exhibition at a flea market in Calicut. The event was a hit and the encouragement Zara received helped her conduct many Fluid art workshops around her locality. 

Her last workshop at NoshHaus in Aluva was a workshop, where she taught Acrylic pouring and final steps of brushing to a group of youngsters. “I had the chance to guide them through the dos and don’ts of the techniques,” she says.Born in an orthodox family, Zara had faced many challenges when it came to following her profession. Her parents were keen on making sure that she took studies seriously. Currently pursuing a doctorate in Ayurvedic medicine, the artist uses art as an escape from the stress of her job.

Zara’s upcoming exhibition will be held from December 17-22 at Kerala Lalithakala Academy, Calicut. “I feel like I have more than a doctor’s responsibility to fulfil. I am still searching for various painting techniques and mediums to explore the world of painting”, she says. She will also organise an exhibition of her frames for a Christmas market at Kaloor stadium ground on December 7 and 8.

