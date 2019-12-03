Home Cities Kochi

Nitika’s world of doodles

The self-taught 13-year-old’s imagination manifests in prolific and intricate sketches

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Christmas is just around the corner and the festive season has turned Nitika Jaya Zachariah into a busy bee. Just like last Christmas, when she crafted wreaths to hang in her class, Nitika is occupied this year as well, fiddling with everything red, green and gold. She is now on her mission to gift wreaths to her friends and family.

While crochet making, baking and making Christmas decor excite her, it is her love for monochrome that triumphs. The world of doodling has left her in awe. Having learnt it all by herself, Nitika’s imagination manifests in the most elegant of ways through her doodle art. “I am not so fond of colours. And I like the black tone when I doodle,” says Nitika, who occupies herself with doodling whenever she gets free time. Her rough book is filled with doodle art.

It has only been a few months since her random designs transformed into creative and prolific sketches. 
“I draw my inspiration from images I encounter. Earlier, I used to draw abstract designs, and now I have a fair idea of making doodles,” says Nitika. Her mother chips in how her daughter’s doodle art evolved. “She used to draw patterns but a few months ago, she showed us a fully drawn doodle sketch. Since she didn’t undergo any formal training, it was a pleasant surprise,” says Priya Sanoop Zachariah.

“We spend the vacations at her grandmother’s place and she has been Nitika’s biggest inspiration. She is the one who introduced the art world to her,” says Priya.One of the recurring motifs in Nitika’s art is a fresh spin on Mandala designs. The 13-year-old who started doodling as a leisure activity hopes to delve more into it without seeking any formal training. “All one needs is a piece of paper, a pen and some imagination. And I can do it just anywhere,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp