Youth fatally stabbed, another hurt post spat over leasing car

A youth was fatally stabbed and another was injured allegedly by a gang late Sunday night at North Paravoor following an argument over leasing of a car.

The spot near Mavinchuvadu mosque where Mubarak was stabbed | Albin Mathew

KOCHI: A youth was fatally stabbed and another was injured allegedly by a gang late Sunday night at North Paravoor following an argument over leasing of a car. The police have booked eight persons in the case and launched a manhunt.Mubarak, 24, of Kanjirapparambil, Vedimara was stabbed to death when he tried to stop the gang from attacking his friend Nadirsha, 24, at Mavinchuvadu near Mannam. Ramshad, 26, Ahammed, 35, Salim, 21, Riyas Valiyaveettil, 35, and four others have been booked. “They have absconded,” said an officer attached with the North Paravoor police station.

“Nadirsha and Mubarak used to work as mediators for providing vehicles on lease. One of the gang members had leased a four-wheeler owned by Asharaf of Mala. However, they did not return the vehicle to him even after the contract period expired. Nadirsha intervened and took the vehicle to the owner,” said Aboobaker, Nadirsha’s relative.

Following this, the gang had nursed a grudge against Nadirsha, he said. “They asked Nadirsha to come to an abandoned place near Sharaful Islam Juma Masjid at Mavinchuvadu around 9.30pm. He was asked to call Mubarak who, too, reached the spot. When the gang attacked Nadirsha, Mubarak intervened. That was when one of the attackers stabbed him. Though Mubarak was rushed to Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences at Chalakka, he succumbed to injuries by 10pm,” Aboobaker said.

Aluva DySP G Venu said a manhunt was launched to arrest the accused. A team headed by him and comprising Angamaly CI Mohammed Riyas and North Paravoor SI Sony Mathai is carrying out the probe. A police officer said Mubarak suffered four knife injuries and was hacked twice. “Deep injuries in his chest and abdomen led to his death,” said the officer. Nadirsha, who injured his arm, was discharged from North Paravoor taluk hospital on Monday.

