As bad roads kill 17, cops take matter into own hands

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Call it an apt response to those who, when pulled up for traffic violations, ask the cops to fix the roads before going after them. With accidents due to bad roads killing 17 persons and injuring 85 in the state till September this year, the Kerala Police have decided to take up the additional task of preparing reports on the condition of roads that pose a danger to motorists. Besides, the matter will be taken up with the departments concerned for follow-up action.

Police stations have been asked to prepare detailed reports on potholes and poor condition of roads within their limits and submit them to higher-ups. State police chief Loknath Behera has issued a directive to senior officers in this regard. They have also been asked to take action against officers who fail to generate reports in time.

“Police will prepare a report if they spot a bad road. A report should be made even if there is a pothole on the road which puts the life of motorists at risk,” Behera told TNIE. He said the reports will be forwarded to the departments and authorities concerned for necessary action. “Once we file the report, we will follow it up thoroughly to ensure that the officials concerned take action to make the road safe,” Behera said.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the city traffic police have begun submitting reports.

Officials said there is a provision for the police to serve notice under the CrPC on the official in charge of maintenance of a road and if he/she fails to act, the official concerned can be held responsible for the delay and a case can also be registered.

Starting this year, the police have begun to compile a list of accidents caused by bad roads. No such entry was being made in the accident data all these years.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry data puts the state in the high-risk category with regard to pothole-related accident deaths. Between 2015 and 2017, 159 persons were killed and 1,968 injured in accidents caused by potholed roads in the state.