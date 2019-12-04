Home Cities Kochi

Fear grips neighbours of Holy Faith H2O

Heightening concerns of those residing in the vicinity of the Maradu high-rises, a few structures near Holy Faith H2O have developed cracks.

Published: 04th December 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

A crack developed in one of the nearby houses | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heightening concerns of those residing in the vicinity of the Maradu high-rises, a few structures near Holy Faith H2O have developed cracks. The development comes after deep cracks had appeared on the walls of the four nearby homes of Alfa Serene apartment complex.

The cracks appeared on the houses of Nedumparambil Antony, his son Raju, Babu Joseph and the godown of Ilanjimattam Ambrose.The godown and Babu Joseph’s home are situated less than 10m away and the cracks developed while the ramps of the high-rise were being demolished.  

“We experienced powerful vibrations on the ground during the demolition. They are carrying out the work with hydraulic drilling machines and earthmovers. Since it has whipped up a cloud of dust, most of us are suffering from various respiratory ailments,” said Joseph.

While the upper part of the staircase in Raju’s home was damaged during the work, cracks appeared on the wall of  Nedumparambil Antony’ bedroom. The dining area in Babu Joseph’s house developed four cracks as a result of the implosion.  

“It seems our fears have proved true. I had noticed the cracks on Sunday and approached the officials, asking them to look into the issue. But no one bothered to turn up,” said Antony. Suneela Siby, ward councillor, blamed the irresponsible actions of the officials for the mess.

“It is the  result of the hush-hush maintained  by the officials. They did not bother to inform the municipality and conveyed  the matter only after completing the due process. Since the  government is directly overseeing the work, it should also take responsibility for the damage suffered by the buildings nearby,”  she said.

TAGS
Maradu flats Holy Faith H2O
Comments

