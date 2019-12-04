Kummanam calls on DSJP leader

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan called on the Democratic Social Justice Party (DSJP) leader Manjeri Bhaskara Pillai at his residence in Nilambur on Monday and held talks on a wide range of issues. Kummanam spent about an hour with Pillai, who recently was in the forefront of forming DSJP which chiefly represents forward communities. Earlier, Pillai was a prominent member of BDJS, an NDA partner.