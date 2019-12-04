Home Cities Kochi

Servers of banks vulnerable to hacking too, say experts

According to officers, ‘Trojans’ are planted and enter the computers of users when the devices are connected to the internet.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: If you thought servers of banks were impervious to hacking, get ready to be surprised. While banks normally try to shirk any responsibility in incidents of cyber frauds, saying the security breach may have occurred at the customers’ end and that their servers are “protected by firewall”, cyber experts say even their servers are vulnerable to hacking. They say fraudsters are known to use online banking links to deliver ‘Trojans’ (a type of malware) for collecting the details of account holders.

“Phishing attacks are very common these days for obtaining the customers’ credentials through social engineering,” says a police officer handling cyber crimes.

According to officers, ‘Trojans’ are planted and enter the computers of users when the devices are connected to the internet. They keep running in the background without the users’ knowledge and can steal identification credentials of users, including passwords. ‘Trojans’ can be easily sent to a computer in various forms, says Manu P Zacharia, cyber security expert and a member of the Data Security Council of India.

“Fraudsters use emails, WhatsApp messages and online games to plant a ‘Trojan’ on a computer or a mobile phone. Even servers of the banks are used to deliver ‘Trojans’ in the computers of the account holders. Though the bank servers and computers are protected by anti-virus and firewall, hackers find new ways to breach them and plant malware,” says Manu.

A network of frauds exposed
In its detailed probe into the incident in which Dr Shabbir Khan of Lakeshore Hospital lost over `11 lakh in fraudulent transactions in 2012, the city police managed to expose a well-organised pan-India network of fraudsters who were behind the crime. Police filed a chargesheet against 11 accused before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, for committing various offences in connection with the fraudulent transfers of money from the doctor’s account.

“All the accused were from other states,” said an officer. The main accused was a Nigeria native, Felix Ivdubuisi Egedigave, who stayed in Puducherry and used several persons from Hyderabad and Kolkata to commit the crime.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp