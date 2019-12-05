Kitelife’s Rajesh Nair awarded Karmaveer Fellowship

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajesh Nair, founder of the Kitelife Foundation, has been presented with the Rex Karmaveer Global Fellowship and Award, 2018-19.

The award is given by the international confederation of NGOs (iCONGO) in partnership with the United Nations to persons who show integrity and capability to create a positive attitudinal transformation in society. The award is also a tribute to late President A P J Abdul Kalam, who had offered to be the ambassador for the awards and international volunteering olympiad.

The KiteLife Foundation has been engaged in numerous activities like the coastal cleanup in India, safe and clean drinking water projects, and holding the premier kite festival of Kerala. The foundation also conducts kite-making workshops in India and abroad to impart the art, skill and talent among children and enthusiasts to foster personality development and soft skills.