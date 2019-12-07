Home Cities Kochi

Blindly backing police killings will push nation towards danger: Irom

Irom spoke to students about the hardships she had undergone in the past.

Published: 07th December 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Human rights activist Irom Sharmila speaking at Sacred Heart College, Thevara, on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Human rights activist Irom Sharmila has cautioned people against blindly praising the shooting of four raped accused by the Cyberabad police saying such actions of the law enforcement agencies will only put the country and its citizens in danger.

“Praising such actions by those entrusted with protecting the law will only work towards putting the country and the citizens in danger. I know how such things work since I too have been a victim of the hooliganism of those who had been given unbridled control,” Irom said while replying to students’ questions at the valedictory function of the 15th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi organised at Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

She said the rape and violence meted out to the weaker sections of society need to be condemned. On BJP government’s National Register of Citizens, she said, “People in Assam are frightened and are living in fear.”

‘Acts of intolerance in country pain me’

Irom spoke to students about the hardships she had undergone in the past. “However, the violence and acts of intolerance happening in the country pain me even more. At a time when we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, instead of holding on strongly to his teachings, people are busy spreading hate,” she said. On a lighter note, she said, “Though family life makes me happy, years of hardship were easier to handle.” Kids are tough to manage, added the human right activist.

