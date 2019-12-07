Home Cities Kochi

Padiyath level crossing opens after seven years

A resident who did not wish to be named said the railways was seemingly planning to close the level crossing permanently

Published: 07th December 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: A pleasant surprise awaited motorists arriving at the railway level crossing at Padiyath, Ravipuram, here on Thursday.

After a gap of seven years, the gates of the manned level crossing, known locally as ‘thurakkathe’ crossing (the crossing that never opens), were opened for traffic.

“The sound of vehicles moving past my tea shop took me back to the good old days when the place used to bustle with activity,” said Ravindran, whose teashop stands very close to the crossing.

Motorists were the happiest with the development, as now they would not have to travel all the way to the Atlantis railway crossing almost one km away to go to Panampilly Nagar and Thevara from MG Road. Instead, they could use this crossing which would cut down travel time by a minimum 30 minutes. “This is a direct route,” said Ravindran.

Ratheesh S, an autorickshaw driver, said, “You should have seen the happiness on motorists’ faces who came through here and saw the gates open.” He said some excited motorists even clicked pictures of the open gates!

“No one who came this way on Thursday could believe his/her eyes! Fearing that it was a glitch, some people even waited for sometime before crossing the tracks,” he said.

Ravindran said the railway tracks heading towards Alappuzha were mostly used for shunting. “While railway authorities can keep the crossing open for traffic when shunting is not taking place, they are not ready to do so,” alleged Ravindran.

A resident who did not wish to be named said the railways was seemingly planning to close the level crossing permanently. “However, we don’t think there is any difficulty in operating the gates, as the gatekeeper remains at his post throughout morning. He can easily man the gate and ensure no untoward incident takes place,” the resident said.

While overjoyed, the people here fear that their happiness would be short-lived.
“It would have been good if the gates were opened every day,” said Ratheesh. Until now, people going to the crematorium had to run around to permission from railway officials to get the gates opened.

‘We will look into it’
A Railways officer said there were difficulties in operating the level crossing. “The stretch is used for shunting and since this happens frequently along with the train traffic, the gates will remain open for a very short time. We will look into the possibility of opening the gate for traffic,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp