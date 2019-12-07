Welcome to the show!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The language we speak or the wage we earn doesn’t matter on a bigger picture. “This is where the magic happens”, says Ritu Singh of Wolf Jaipur, a Surat-based group that creates installations from scrap and discards. This ageless delight inspired by the magical spirit of the circus is bound to imprint the story of entertaining many generations in your head. The eye-catching circus tent installation made of upcycled material is part of installations featured in ‘My circus, my monkeys’, a celebration of art, retail and experience arranged at Pepper House in Fort Kochi.



The circus walk begins with a ‘balancing act’ which got its tree design from discarded manual weighing scales that succumbed to technology. The ‘Walking stick for the Mind’ modelled by M J Lerry Dickson and artworks of Brigitte Singh are two of the central attractions at the venue. The Cobalt Company Jodhpur presents a 177-year-old photographic developing process called ‘Original Cynotype Photogram’ that uses sunlight to expose blue coloured photogram on paper, painted with a light-sensitive dye.



Jaipur junction for Arts and Music (JAJAM) is creating a new wave of community interaction through culture. Traditional Gamcha garments of ‘145 East’, Kolkata were displayed along with ‘Save the Loom’, a non-profit community group that receives, restores and restructures the handloom industry in India. In a world where digital images are created and consumed faster than ever before, Obscure: DAC helps us relate to the world.

‘Tides of Time’ arranged against the beautiful stretch of water behind Pepper House is a masterpiece that speaks to us how about everyone has moved on, but few anecdotes stay unchanged. Performances of ‘Bhopa Bhopi’, a traditional Rajasthani art form and the ‘Theyyam craft exploration’ brings in a splash of colour and versatility to the event.

