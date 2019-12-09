CMFRI seeks public support for second phase

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the success of student engagements in the first phase of its research project on Vembanad Lake, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has sought public support to ensure extensive community involvement in the second phase of the study.

This time, people residing along the lake, like fishermen, tourist boat workers, regular commuters and environmental activists can become part of the research project. Launched last year, the study is aimed at understanding the extent of pathogenic vibrio (a type of bacteria) pollution in Vembanad Lake, identifying their reservoirs in the ecosystem, mapping the distribution of vibrio carriers using remote-sensing techniques and developing forecast models that would serve to anticipate hotspots of microbial infection.

“A massive extent of community involvement would help enhance the frequency and spatial extent of data collection for the study on Vembanad and promote scientific awareness among the public,” said CMFRI director A Gopalakrishnan.

Training programme

A one-day training programme on how to use ‘Secchi disc’ for data collection and other works of the study will be held at CMFRI on December 20. Those interested can send their expression of interest to science.cmfri@gmail.com on or before December 15. For details, contact 9895125529, 6235369399.