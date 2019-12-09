Maradu residents submit plea to CM Pinarayi Vijayan on flat demolition

By Express News Service

KOCHI: AS fear over the development of cracks in their homes escalates, the ‘Janakeeya Committee’ formed by residents staying in the vicinity of Alfa Serene has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, demanding his intervention in the matter. Though they were unable to meet him in person, the committee members submitted the document to the minister’s office.

The representatives have put forth 10 major demands in the memorandum. “Our primary request is to fulfil the promises Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh had made during the public meeting held recently. It includes the preparation of a detailed list of nearby structures, its inhabitants and household belongings, for insurance purposes,” said KR Shaji, a member of the Janakeeya Committee.

Echoing the demand for an insurance scheme without radial limit, he said, “The value of properties under the insurance scheme should be determined in our presence, on mutually acceptable terms. The stipulations of compensation for the damages should be finalised with the approval of the residents.”

Residents have also requested a committee of technical experts to supervise the demolition. “If any accident occurs during the process, an empowered committee should also be formed to recommend compensation. Besides, details of precaution, rescue and safety measures to be taken should be made public at least ten days before the implosion,” said Harishchandrasai, another resident.

Demand for rehabilitation

The committee has demanded the rehabilitation of bed-ridden patients living in the vicinity. As per the demand, the government should ensure financial assistance to every family forced to shift to alternative locations due to the demolition. The residents have also clarified that they will not move to any public halls or schools as part of the rehabilitation

Debris clearance begins

With the in-principle approval from Pollution Control Board and Maradu municipality, Prompt enterprises — the agency selected to shift concrete debris from all five high-rises — have started removing the waste. “The debris interrupted the work. So the contractor asked us to remove them with immediate effect,” said a firm representative