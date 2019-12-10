NGO holds panel discussion on domestic violence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To expose the deep and long-lasting effects of domestic violence on families and society, Kochi-based NGO, Raising Our Voices Foundation (ROV), conducted a special screening of the documentary film, ‘Notes on Marital Violence’ by Bindu Nair, at the Kerala History Museum recently.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion on ‘Combating Violence in Our Families’ with the film’s director, Bindu Nair; S Sreejith, Inspector General, Crime Branch Kerala Police; and Dr Neena Joseph, Retd Professor, Institute of Management in Government.

Bindu said that the documentary was an attempt to open up spaces to speak on domestic violence across all classes of society. It helped break her silence on the violence she faced in her childhood.

Sreejith said that government’s gender sensitisation programmes only reinforced gender stereotypes where victims are taught to adjust to the patriarchal setup and take preventive safety measures. “The aggressor is never even questioned about his behaviour,” he said.

ROV founder member Monolita Chatterjee, who moderated the discussion, said, “Everyone has to come together to understand this issue with the intimacy and urgency it deserves. We must talk to and help everyone, including ourselves so that we can seek holistic solutions for individuals and society to break free from this cycle of violence and abuse.”

Neena said that all domestic violence, whether perpetrated by women or men is a result of the dominant patriarchal culture.