Home Cities Kochi

Theft of IAC Vikrant hard disks: NIA probe fails to make headway

The NIA took over the probe into the theft from the state police considering national security and the espionage angle.

Published: 10th December 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the theft of hard disks from the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier (IAC) Vikrant being built at Cochin Shipyard here has failed to make any progress, a month on.

The agency, said sources in the shipyard, is trying to locate the temporary workers who were employed at the shipyard and quit after the theft. They said over 1 lakh labourers supplied by various contract agencies had worked in the shipyard in the past one year and around 30-40 new labourers have been joining every month.

“Not many labourers work at the shipyard for long. Some leave midway forcing contractors to bring new workers every month,” said a source. Though the NIA is analysing finger and palm prints of everyone who had been at the shipyard in the past year, it has not yielded any result.

“NIA has its work cut out, considering the large number of casual labourers who have been at the shipyard for various works during the period,” said an officer.

The NIA took over the probe into the theft from the state police considering national security and the espionage angle. The stolen hard drives contained data on Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) for the vessel which was developed by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with Italy-based GE-Avio.

The IPMS was exclusively designed, manufactured and tested at BHEL Bengaluru, with GE-Avio. It was equipped with state-of-the-art automatic power management system which the company started integrating into the vessel after conducting a final integrated factory acceptance test protocol in the presence of experts of the Navy and the shipyard.

IPMS is used on-board ships and submarines for real-time monitoring and control of the vessel’s hull, mechanical, electrical and damage control machinery and systems.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
National Investigation Agency IAC Vikrant
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mohammad Azharuddin, Mohammad Asaduddin, Sania Mirza and her father invite CM Chandrasekhar Rao for the wedding.
Mohammad Azharuddin's son to marry Sania Mirza's sister
Sitaram Yechury arrives for the press conference on Monday. (Photo | arun kumar)
The constitution is being altered by a Bill: Sitaram Yechury on Citizenship Amendment Bill
Gallery
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
'Gully Boy' dominated the Star Screen Awards 2019. (Photo | Alia Bhatt/Ranveer Singh Instagram)
Star Screen Awards 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt win top awards for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp