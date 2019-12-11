Jawan from Aluva killed in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An assistant commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hailing from Muppathadam in Aluva was among the two CRPF officers who died after being allegedly gunned down by a junior officer in Jharkhand on Monday night. According to officials, Shahul Harshan, 28, son of Balan of SS Bhavan in Muppathadam, is the deceased.

The officers were deployed on election duty in Jharkhand where voting for two phases has been completed and three more are to be held. Several other officers have also been injured in the incident that took place at 9.30 pm. According to sources, the accused is also among the injured.

Though senior CRPF and state police officials rushed all the injured to hospital, the lives of the two officers could not be saved. An inquiry has been ordered, according to officials.“The body will be brought to Aluva by late-night on Tuesday and cremation will be held on Wednesday,” said an officer.An assistant sub-inspector-rank officer is the other deceased.