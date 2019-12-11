Home Cities Kochi

Jawan from Aluva killed in Jharkhand

The officers were deployed on election duty in Jharkhand where voting for two phases has been completed and three more are to be held.

Shahul Harshan

KOCHI: An assistant commandant of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) hailing from Muppathadam in Aluva was among the two CRPF officers who died after being allegedly gunned down by a junior officer in Jharkhand on Monday night. According to officials, Shahul Harshan, 28, son of Balan of SS Bhavan in Muppathadam, is the deceased. 

Though senior CRPF and state police officials rushed all the injured to hospital, the lives of the two officers could not be saved. An inquiry has been ordered, according to officials.“The body will be brought to Aluva by late-night on Tuesday and cremation will be held on Wednesday,” said an officer.An assistant sub-inspector-rank officer is the other deceased. 

