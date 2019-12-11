Sacred Heart HSS wins Project Venda football tourney

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The final of the VENDA Cup, organised by Fourth Wave Foundation-Project VENDA took place on December 6 at Fort Kochi. In the boy’s final, Sacred Heart HSS, Thevara defeated Thrikkanavarttom Sree Narayana HSS in the boys’ category while in the girls’ category St. Mary’s C G HSS Ernakulam won against Perumanoor CCPLM AIHS.

Overall, 42 schools and 700 school students took part, apart from ten girls’ schools. The winners received cash prizes.

Veteran Indian football player Xavier Pius and counsellor of Fort Kochi Shibalal addressed the gathering. The others who spoke included former Indian women’s football players Seena C V, Reetha Sunil, Project VENDA Director C C Joseph and Rohit A Chelat, Catalyst, Project VENDA.

“The aim of the tournament is to provide an alternative pursuit programme through football,” said Joseph.