Work while you watch

The idea is to make IFFK a good experience for people, without them getting bogged down by running around looking for a place to respond to the office affairs that arrive unannounced.

Published: 11th December 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Aaathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: This one is for movie mavericks who find it hard to squeeze in time for work whilst watching the movies at the International Film Festival of Kerala. A group of architects who started the Designer’s Community, are offering their space for free to delegates to catch up their work, be it official or as informal as holding discussions about movies. The place is opposite Tagore Theatre.

The idea is to make IFFK a good experience for people, without them getting bogged down by running around looking for a place to respond to the office affairs that arrive unannounced. All you need to do is show the delegate pass and the space is yours. Wifi is provided and anyone can use the amenities like the kitchen to make coffee or food. “The delegates come from afar and the idea is to offer a space that they can work at. They can come over and discuss movies as well,” says Ujwal M, co-founder. Designer’s Community had its genesis a year ago. The space was started by five young architects. It was envisoned as a platform for designers to work and further their passions. “This was started for supporting the community of designers. Those who are starting out may not necessarily have enough capital to rent out a space for work,” explains Ujwal.

“Apart from offering a co-working space, the office is currently being used to hold meet-ups,” says Ujwal. The space which can be availed for free by delegates is offered at a rate of `250 per day for freelancers. “Our idea is not to cash in on the venture. Rather, we offer a space to the design community and help it grow,” says Ujwal. The facility is open from 8am to 7pm.

