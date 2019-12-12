Home Cities Kochi

International film festival of Kerala in all its glory

A regular at this year’s IFFK would have noticed the new segment added to film festival’s bulletin, an illustration.

Published: 12th December 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

The delegates discussing about movies and sharing their thoughts at the International Film Festival of Kerala

By  Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: A regular at this year’s IFFK would have noticed the new segment added to film festival’s bulletin, an illustration. It features a few theatres and venues of the event. Illustrator Devaprakash P shares his experience of freezing some of the moments from IFFK on his sketchbook.Devaprakash who is an alumnus of the College of Fine Arts, Thiruvananthapuram, has been attending IFFK for the past 10 years. But taking part in the fest as an artist is a different experience, says the illustrator. “The big queues at the festival have been illustrated by a lot of artists. But my illustrations include the theatres, offices and venues of importance,” he adds.

Devaprakash’s next set of illustrations of IFFK include the portrayal of delegates taking part. “Everyone visiting the IFFK is unique and I am trying to recreate their emotions and expressions. I think IFFK provides the best ambience for the artist who prefers the crowd to sketch,” says Devaprakash. “I want to give detailed illustrations. Every sketch is penned after thorough observation. I carry my sketchbook, pencil and pen brush whenever I travel,” he adds.

Devaprakash’s passion for art began at a very young age. Sharing his memory of the first sketch he drew, he says, “I was in Class III when I drew a picture. I drew an ox cart from imagination even though I had never seen one.” Later, Russian storybooks, rich with illustrations became his inspiration. The artist has also worked in the Malayalam film industry creating the storyboard for Odiyan and Bhramaram.

Devaprakash has organised solo and group exhibitions in various parts of the state and has bagged the best illustrator award conferred by Bala Sahitya Institute in 2009 and 2012. He is working on a launching a YouTube channel that portrays places he has travelled in the form of an illustration. “The film ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ screened at IFFK, which depicts the life of an artist helped me to enhance my knowledge of art. A film is captured through a camera but for a painter, his eyes work as the camera,” he concludes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IFFK
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp