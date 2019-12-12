Two youths held with 2.5kg of ganja

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Officers of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force, a team formed under the city police to keep narcotics smuggling and abuse in check, along with Udayamperoor police arrested two youths with 2.5 kg of ganja.

Acting on a tip-off, the police received as part of the Kochi Commissionerate’s ‘Drug- free Kochi’ campaign, the sleuths picked up Subash S, 21, of Elavumthitta, Pathanamthitta, and Vineeth C B, 27, of Nadakkavu, while they were selling the contraband on Tuesday. The Udayamperoor police registered an FIR and launched an investigation to track down the source of the ganja.

“Subhash had been living in rented houses in the Mulanthuruthy area for the past eight years. A driver, he used to travel to Tamil Nadu and Goa to procure ganja. Excise officials had previously nabbed him with ganja. The other accused, Vineeth, is involved in robbery, assault, attempt to murder cases registered in Udayamperoor police station,” said an officer.

Police said the inflow of drugs, being mainly brought from Delhi, Goa, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to the city is seeing a rise ahead of Christmas and New Year. To control this, nearly 100 police personnel have been deployed in the commissionerate’s limits.