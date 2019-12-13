Home Cities Kochi

2 held at airport with foreign currency worth Rs 26 lakh

The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Thursday intercepted two persons in separate incidents of suspected foreign currency smuggling.

Published: 13th December 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Customs Air Intelligence Unit at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Thursday intercepted two persons in separate incidents of suspected foreign currency smuggling. Customs officers seized foreign currency worth `26 lakh from two persons. One of them is a Swiss national.Both the incidents took place at the international departure area of the airport in the wee hours of Thursday. In the first incident, a Swiss national and machinery expert, who was to board a flight to Dubai, was intercepted by the agency. 

“Euro notes worth around `16 lakh were found in his possession. He admitted that he frequently visits a factory in Coimbatore. He was not aware of Indian customs norms against carrying foreign currency beyond a certain limit,” a Customs officer said.

It was found that the Swiss national had visited Coimbatore more than 50 times in recent years. Later, he was slapped with a fine and the currency was returned to him. In the second incident, a Thiruvananthapuram native was booked for possessing $28,500 while boarding a flight to Dubai.

“The seized dollars were worth C20.19 lakh. We suspect it to be a currency smuggling attempt. The passenger was interrogated. He has been asked to provide the source of the foreign currency. A case has been registered against him,” a Customs officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp