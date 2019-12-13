Vidya murder case accused sent to police custody

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Tripunithura judicial first class magistrate court on Thursday sent the accused in the Vidya murder case to police custody until December 24. Premkumar, 40, of Kollamattam house, Ithithanam in Changanassery, and his lover, Sunitha Baby, 39, hailing from Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram, were sent to police custody for 12 days for further interrogation and collection of evidence. According to the officers, the duo will be subjected to a detailed interrogation.

The police team will collect evidence from the rented house where Premkumar and Vidya lived in Udayamperoor and other locations in Kochi on Friday. Later, they will be taken to Thiruvananthapuram and Tirunelveli, where Vidya’s body was abandoned after committing the murder.