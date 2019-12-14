Disaster-resilient homes handed over by Habitat for Humanity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the 2018 flood, Habitat for Humanity India has been working on the ground in Kerala, serving more than 1,54,806 families by providing humanitarian aid kits, transitional shelters, conditional cash transfers, livelihood restoration and construction of new homes and repairs. With support from various corporate and individual partners, Habitat India has built 57 disaster-resilient homes and repaired 264 homes so far. Habitat has also supported 121 families building disaster-resilient homes in partnership with the North Paravoor Municipality through its ‘Housing Support Services’ model.

The families were handed over the homes by Rajan Samuel, managing director, Habitat for Humanity India, Ranjan Mathai, independent director, HDFC Life, Subrato Roy, vice president, Corporate Communication and CSR, HDFC Life, V D Satheesan, MLA and Paul Thomas, managing director and CEO, ESAF to Habitat homeowners.

In partnership with HDFC Life, Habitat for Humanity India has built 20 new homes and repaired 22 homes in Aluva and North Paravoor. “Rebuilding the infrastructure and lives of the people will be a long process. Through this initiative, we have reaffirmed our commitment to aid families affected by the floods return to a life of normalcy,” said Rajan Samuel.