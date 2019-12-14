Principal secy cancels job notification

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst the standoff between the students of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) and Vice-Chancellor A Ramachandran, Principal Secretary (Fisheries) K R Jyothilal cancelled the employment notification issued by the VC in October.

The VC had suspended classes indefinitely from December 6 as the students locked the staff and foreign delegates on the campus as part of the protests against the appointment of 10 faculty members. The VC had ordered the shutdown of university hostel and removal of students from the campus. As the students refused to vacate, the hostel mess was shutdown.

Concerned over the development, parents had approached Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma pleading to find an amicable solution. As the VC has gone on leave, fisheries principal secretary, who was handed over charge of the VC, issued an order on Friday cancelling the controversial employment notification issued by the VC. “As per Kufos Act 5, the qualification required for teaching post should be brought out as a regulation and published in the government gazette. As this procedure has not been followed, the principal secretary has cancelled the notification,” Registrar B Manoj Kumar told TNIE.

The students have been demanding the appointment of professors with BFSc and MFSc qualification.