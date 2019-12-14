Sustainable playgrounds, drone races to awe visitors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: AT the Maker Fest, a veritable basket of fun and technological innovation awaits those with a streak of inventiveness. The event is to be held on the sidelines of the Kochi Design Week at Bolgatty Palace golf course on Saturday. Over 100 makers from all around the country are set to compete for the attention of the visitors. Eight to 10 live workshops and five to six performances will also be held as part of the event.

“The Maker Fest aims at igniting the maker in every child, youth and adult,” said Daniel Jeevan, chief organiser of Maker Fest. According to him, the makers at the fest were selected in such a manner that participants from all sectors were included. Another attractive feature of the fest is the drone show that will be put up by the Drone Racers Kerala. “Drone Racers Kerala, or DRK as it is popularly known, will present stunts using drones. There will also be a drone building workshop,” Daniel said.

Besides drones, the Maker Fest will also see a group from Bengaluru called Anthill Creations setting up a sustainable playground using discarded tyres. If tyres transform into playthings, wait for the football-playing robots! “Witblox, a Hyderabad-based company, will be showcasing remote-controlled football robots,” Daniel said.