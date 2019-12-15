73-year-old man run over by tipper lorry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 73-year-old man died after he was run over by a tipper lorry near Velloorkunnam traffic junction at Muvattupuzha on Saturday morning. The deceased is Mathai, a native of Inchoor near Kothamangalam. The accident occurred at 9.30 am. According to Muvattupuzha police, the deceased on his scooter overtook a tipper lorry from its left side.

“The scooter hit the rear end of another vehicle which was moving in front of the lorry. In the impact, he fell on the road and was run over by the lorry,” a police officer said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to injuries. The body was handed over to relatives after autopsy.