Home Cities Kochi

Maradu demolition row: Sub-collector refuses to meet protestors

Despite holding the protest, the residents remain a worried lot and have lost their hopes of a turnaround in the matter.

Published: 15th December 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Holy Faith H2O | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh toughening his stand on the Maradu demolition issue, the residents living in the proximity of five apartment complexes slated for demolition are forced to give up their protest and adopt a wait-and-watch policy. On Saturday, the sub-collector categorically did not entertain any mediation talks with the residents who demanded more clarity on insurance coverage and change in demolition schedule.

“I have been meeting the nearby residents who are getting affected every day. But I may not be able to meet those who want to protest. We have clarified all their doubts so far. As far as the insurance coverage is concerned, we have finalised an insurance scheme worth `95 crore. The state government will pay `50 lakh premium,” said Singh, who is in charge of the demolition. 

Despite holding the protest, the residents remain a worried lot and have lost their hopes of a turnaround in the matter. “All of us were forced to hold the protest and pinned our hopes on the officials to make an immediate clarification on our demands. The residents have tried all possible ways to find a solution in the matter, but nothing has happened. Amidst several promises, we are yet to receive financial support for shifting. Still, we won’t indulge in any violent methods and we are waiting for the official response, said Harishchandrasai, a nearby resident of Alfa Serene Apartment complex, who shifted to an alternative location after cracks developed on the walls of his home. 

Meanwhile, the Maradu municipality council said the sub-collector was not cooperating with their demands. “Though we have requested him to attend an emergency municipal council meeting to discuss the pertaining issues in detail, he isn’t interested in the proposal and told us that there was no need for such a meeting. Still, we have demanded to give a detailed plan for nearby residents in writing and there is no guarantee in that as well,” said T H Nadeera, chairperson, Maradu municipality.     

Maradu insurance
Total coverage    I95 crore
Alfa Serene Twin Towers    I50 crore
Holy Faith H2O    I25 crore
Golden Kayaloram    I10 crore
Jains Coral Cove    I10 crore 
Premium to be paid by state govt    I50 lakh 
Demolition Schedule
January 11 (Alfa Serene Twin Towers and Holy Faith H2O) 
January 12 (Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram)
Evacuation: Residents within 200-metres radius
Required explosives: 1,600 kilograms
Expected total debris: 7.65 crore kilograms

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats demolition Protests
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp