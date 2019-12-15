Maradu demolition row: Sub-collector refuses to meet protestors

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Fort Kochi Sub-Collector Snehil Kumar Singh toughening his stand on the Maradu demolition issue, the residents living in the proximity of five apartment complexes slated for demolition are forced to give up their protest and adopt a wait-and-watch policy. On Saturday, the sub-collector categorically did not entertain any mediation talks with the residents who demanded more clarity on insurance coverage and change in demolition schedule.

“I have been meeting the nearby residents who are getting affected every day. But I may not be able to meet those who want to protest. We have clarified all their doubts so far. As far as the insurance coverage is concerned, we have finalised an insurance scheme worth `95 crore. The state government will pay `50 lakh premium,” said Singh, who is in charge of the demolition.

Despite holding the protest, the residents remain a worried lot and have lost their hopes of a turnaround in the matter. “All of us were forced to hold the protest and pinned our hopes on the officials to make an immediate clarification on our demands. The residents have tried all possible ways to find a solution in the matter, but nothing has happened. Amidst several promises, we are yet to receive financial support for shifting. Still, we won’t indulge in any violent methods and we are waiting for the official response, said Harishchandrasai, a nearby resident of Alfa Serene Apartment complex, who shifted to an alternative location after cracks developed on the walls of his home.

Meanwhile, the Maradu municipality council said the sub-collector was not cooperating with their demands. “Though we have requested him to attend an emergency municipal council meeting to discuss the pertaining issues in detail, he isn’t interested in the proposal and told us that there was no need for such a meeting. Still, we have demanded to give a detailed plan for nearby residents in writing and there is no guarantee in that as well,” said T H Nadeera, chairperson, Maradu municipality.

Maradu insurance

Total coverage I95 crore

Alfa Serene Twin Towers I50 crore

Holy Faith H2O I25 crore

Golden Kayaloram I10 crore

Jains Coral Cove I10 crore

Premium to be paid by state govt I50 lakh

Demolition Schedule

January 11 (Alfa Serene Twin Towers and Holy Faith H2O)

January 12 (Jain Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram)

Evacuation: Residents within 200-metres radius

Required explosives: 1,600 kilograms

Expected total debris: 7.65 crore kilograms