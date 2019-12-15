Home Cities Kochi

Roads await redemption

Frequent digging up of roads by Kerala Water Authority is adding to the trouble.

Published: 15th December 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sasthamangalam Pic: Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The roads in the posh parts of the capital city are pothole-free and smooth thanks to the City Road Improvement Project carried out by Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Company Ltd. However, there are still some important stretches which are damaged and filled with potholes. Motorists and commuters are having a tough time travelling through such roads for the past one year.

Frequent digging up of roads by Kerala Water Authority is adding to the trouble. The Sasthamangalam-Pippinmoodu Road, Golflinks Road connecting Pippinmoodu and Kowdiar, Pippinmoodu- Peroorkada Road, Edappazhinji-Jagathy Road, Jagathy-Poojappura Road, Vellayambalam-Thycaud Road, Kunjalamoodu-Karamana Road, Plamoodu-Charachira Road, Mathrubhumi-Chirakulam Road, Sreekaryam-Pongumoodu Road, Ulloor-Akkulam Road and Medical College-Elamkavu Road are in a bad state.  

“We have approached the elected representatives many times to repair the roads. Though the elected representatives said that it was due to rain for the past several months, they did not repair the road even after the rainy season got over,” said M Sivasankar, a resident of Pippinmoodu.  According to Mayor K Sreekumar, these roads are under the PWD and the city corporation has nothing to do with them.

When TNSE contacted former mayor and Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, he said that many of the roads in his constituency were repaired since he assumed office. “I am taking the initiative to repair the roads in my constituency as my first priority, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
As Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia turns a year older, let us take a look at some rare snaps of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'. (File Photo | AP and PTI)
Happy birthday Bhaichung Bhutia: Check out some rare photos of the 'Sikkimese Sniper'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp