Roads await redemption

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The roads in the posh parts of the capital city are pothole-free and smooth thanks to the City Road Improvement Project carried out by Thiruvananthapuram Road Development Company Ltd. However, there are still some important stretches which are damaged and filled with potholes. Motorists and commuters are having a tough time travelling through such roads for the past one year.

Frequent digging up of roads by Kerala Water Authority is adding to the trouble. The Sasthamangalam-Pippinmoodu Road, Golflinks Road connecting Pippinmoodu and Kowdiar, Pippinmoodu- Peroorkada Road, Edappazhinji-Jagathy Road, Jagathy-Poojappura Road, Vellayambalam-Thycaud Road, Kunjalamoodu-Karamana Road, Plamoodu-Charachira Road, Mathrubhumi-Chirakulam Road, Sreekaryam-Pongumoodu Road, Ulloor-Akkulam Road and Medical College-Elamkavu Road are in a bad state.

“We have approached the elected representatives many times to repair the roads. Though the elected representatives said that it was due to rain for the past several months, they did not repair the road even after the rainy season got over,” said M Sivasankar, a resident of Pippinmoodu. According to Mayor K Sreekumar, these roads are under the PWD and the city corporation has nothing to do with them.

When TNSE contacted former mayor and Vattiyoorkavu MLA V K Prasanth, he said that many of the roads in his constituency were repaired since he assumed office. “I am taking the initiative to repair the roads in my constituency as my first priority, he said.