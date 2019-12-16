CAA aims to divide country, says minister E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: AT a time when the nation boils over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Industries Minister E P Jayarajan has come down heavily against the move.

“A government is elected to offer the duties enshrined in our constitution. But the Centre’s decision to implement CAA is purely unconstitutional and aims to divide the country,” he said. He was speaking on the sidelines of the International Furniture Expo 2019 organised by Furniture Manufacturers and Merchant Association at Angamaly.