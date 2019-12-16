Home Cities Kochi

Citizenship Act stir: Students protest in Kochi against Kerala Governor; police arrest one

The governor, who came for the meeting with vice-chancellors of all universities of the state at Cusat, was blocked by the students at the university's entrance gate.

Published: 16th December 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

CUSAT students protesting against the Citizenship Act

CUSAT students protesting against the Citizenship Act (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when the state government and opposition are jointly protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the students of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have shown black flags against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at campus premises on Monday.



They dispersed by the police. Later, when the protesters marched into the campus, police arrested Sabeeh (21), a student of School of Engineering for obstruction of traffic.

"We have arrested the youngster for illegally obstructing the traffic. Besides, 20 other students were apprehended for protesting inside the campus. They will be kept in custody till governor leaves the premises in the evening," said an officer of Kalamassery Police Station.

Meanwhile, students alleged that they have been illegally arrested for organising a peaceful protest.

"We marked our opposition against the CAA and the proposed NRC bill by the central government. Despite boasting a lot about Kerala's protest against the Centre's move, the Kerala government is using its force to act against the agitating students. As the governor has clarified his support for the act, we will intensify our protest in the coming hours," said Shabeer, another student who participated in the protest.

TAGS
Cusat Kochi Citizenship act Citizenship Act protests
