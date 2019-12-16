Home States Kerala

Ready for talks with protesters, says Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on CAA stir

Arif had to face protests last night when angry student and youth wings of both the CPM and the Congress marched to his official residence.

Published: 16th December 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Photo | Agencies)

By IANS

KOCHI: Newly appointed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has been facing a series of protests ever since the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was passed, on Monday said he is ready to have talks with the protesters.

Khan had to face protests last night when angry student and youth wings of both the CPI-M and the Congress marched to his official residence in the state capital.

On Monday morning, when he arrived at the Cochin University of Science and Technology near here, the police removed protesters from the site. The Governor had called a meeting of all the vice-chancellors in the state.

ALSO READ: Kerala CM, Opposition leader share stage at joint protest against CAA

Later speaking to the media, he said that it's normal for people to protest.

"I am even ready to have talks with the protesters. They can come to Raj Bhavan either individually or in groups. I am ready to meet them," said Khan.

Barring the BJP and its organisations, all other political parties have taken to the streets to protest against the CAA. At several places in the state, trains were stopped and various Central Government organisations faced the ire of the protesters.

Of the 33 million population in Kerala, Muslims account for around 20 per cent and Christians around 18 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Citizenship Amendment Act Citizenship Amendment Act protests CAA protests CAA
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congrats senior leader Priyanka Gandhi along with other senior leader sit a peaceful protest at Historical India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Priyanka Gandhi leads 'symbolic protest' against police crackdown on students
Students of University of Madras protest against CAB NRC and recent atrocity of police upon students of Jamia MiLlia Islamia University in Delhi while protesting peacefully at University of Madras in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai students condemn police violence in Delhi, organise peaceful protests
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp