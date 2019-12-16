Home Cities Kochi

Couple dies after being hit by train; suicide suspected

Railways

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A couple died at Edappally railway station after being hit by a train on Sunday. The deceased are Radhakrishnan, 50, and his wife Latha, 46, hailing from Karimba in Palakkad. According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggests that it is a case of suicide.

The bodies were first spotted by the local residents and they informed the police. The incident occurred between 1.30 pm and 2 pm, according to the police. “The couple’s lone daughter was undergoing treatment at a private medical college in Kochi and she died yesterday (Saturday). It is suspected that the mental trauma forced them to take the extreme step,” said a police officer.

“A man and woman were seen moving on the platform around 1.30 pm. However, they were later found hit by the Nizamudeen-bound Mangala Lakshadweep Super Fast Express,” said Asharaf, a local resident.
“The police have informed the relatives of the deceased in Palakkad. They will arrive in Kochi on Monday and the bodies will be handed over to them after the autopsy,” said a police officer.

The bodies were shifted to Ernakulam General Hospital. Elamakkara police have registered a case for unnatural death.

