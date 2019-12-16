Home Cities Kochi

Road accidents in Kerala claim eight lives

The car in which the trio was travelling hit a tanker lorry on Seaport-Airport Road near BPCL around 1.30 pm.

Published: 16th December 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car involved in the accident at Irumbanam near Tripunithura on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shifting to Kochi after being transferred to the city turned tragic for a bank manager as he lost his 78-year-old mother and wife in a mishap at Irumbanam near Tripunithura on Sunday. The car in which the trio was travelling hit a tanker lorry on Seaport-Airport Road near BPCL around 1.30 pm.

The deceased are Balkees, 78, and Shyla, 47, wife of Azeez P, Puthenarayil, hailing from Thodupuzha. According to the police, the car was heading to Kakkanad side and it collided with the tanker lorry.
“Azeez, assistant vice-president of Federal Bank, who had been working in Punalur branch of the bank was transferred to the bank’s zonal office at Marine Drive 15 days ago. Following this, he took a rented house in the city and the family went to the house on Sunday morning prior to shifting. Azeez-Shyla couple has two children-Saifuna and Ashique,” said a relative of the deceased.

“The car was driven by Azeez. According to an eyewitness, the car hit the tanker heading from the opposite direction,” said Biju K R, SI, Hill Palace Police Station. Though the injured were rushed to a hospital nearby, they succumbed to injuries.
Both sustained severe injuries on the head due to the impact of the collision. However, Azeez, who sustained minor injuries, was discharged after administering first aid.

Police conducted an inquest and the bodies were shifted to General Hospital, Ernakulam. The bodies will be handed over to relatives after conducting an autopsy on Monday, said the police.

Road accident
Comments

