Home Cities Kochi

SEZ for furniture industry to be set up in Kochi: Minister E P Jayarajan

The minister also agreed on challenges raised by the industrialists and promised the government’s support in addressing them.

Published: 16th December 2019 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Minister E P Jayarajan said on Sunday that the state government is planning to create more opportunities for the furniture industry in Ernakulam by setting up a Special Economic Zone.
Jayarajan was speaking at the inauguration of International Furniture Expo 2019 organised by Furniture Manufacturers and Merchants Welfare Association (Fumma) at Angamaly.

“A recent study by the Department of Industries’ recent study has shown a projection of 11.32 per cent growth between 2018 and 2023 in the furniture industry. We can rely on new scientific methods and traditional woodworkers to bring the industry forward,” he said.

The minister also agreed on challenges raised by the industrialists and promised the government’s support in addressing them. “Several norms by forest department hinder the free flow of timber to the industry. Unavailability of raw materials can be tackled if industry players come out to plant teak saplings across the state. Besides, the government will ensure insurance coverage for workers and exempt any interest on loans taken by the merchants from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC),” he said.  
He also added that according to World Bank statistics, Indian furniture industry will cross a revenue of `2.27 lakh crore in 2019. “The Indian furniture industry is expecting 15 per cent growth in the current financial year. As the industry itself houses around 5,000 units, more than 1.3 crore job opportunities are available in the sector.” The exhibition comprising 680 stalls will conclude on Monday.

Industrial parks in every district
Jayarajan revealed that the government has directed Kinfra to allocate 100 acres of land in every district for setting up industrial parks. “We have decided to launch coconut parks in Kozhikode and Kannur,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
E P Jayarajan Special Economic Zone
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp