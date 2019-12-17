Home Cities Kochi

CAA and NRC: Protesting students wave black flags at Governor in Cusat

The students alleged they were illegally arrested for holding peaceful protests. 

Published: 17th December 2019 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Students protesting outside the venue of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s meeting with Vice-Chancellors of all universities at Cusat on Monday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Students of Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) waved black flags at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday on the university premises against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) of India. 

Students waylaid governor’s vehicle when he arrived at the university for a meeting with all vice-chancellors of the state’s varsities and waved the flags at him. The police resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesting students. When they marched into the campus, the police arrested Sabeeh, 21, a student of the School of Engineering for “obstruction of traffic.” An officer with the Kalamassery police station said 20 other students were apprehended for protesting inside the campus.

“We were protesting against the Centre’s move to implement CAA and NRC. Despite boasting about Kerala’s protest against the move, the state government is using its force against agitating students. Since the governor has voiced his support to CAA, we will intensify our protest,” said Shabeer, a student who participated in the protest

Ready to talk to protesters: Governor

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. “However, violence is unacceptable. I am ready to hold talks with the protesters,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the VCs’ meeting. He said he would do whatever he can to address their concerns. “The protesters can come to the Raj Bhavan individually or in groups. I am ready to meet them,” he said.

Five Congress workers booked

Kochi: The Ernakulam Central police station registered a case against five Congress workers for waving black flags at the Governor on Monday. The arrested persons are Shajahan, 31, of Kangarappady, Tibin Devassy, 31, of Vathuruthy, Bhagyanath, 27, of Pooramana, Noble Kumar, 31, of Cherai, Sojin Thomas, 21, of Mallappally, Pathanamthitta.

TAGS
Citizenship Amendment Act CAA National Register of Citizens
