Munnar to host first-ever carbon-neutral marathon 

Published: 17th December 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 07:12 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a bid to promote tourism in Munnar and also send across the message of environment conservation, the Idukki district administration and the district tourism promotional council in association with various other organisations have planned two events – the Munnar winter carnival and the first-ever carbon neutral marathon. According to Munnar Sub Collector, S Premkrishnan, the carnival, being organised for the first time and hopefully be a regular annual event, will be held from January 10 to 25. “The carnival will see various festivals like food fest. The aim is to increase tourist footfalls,” he said. He added the carnival would be a plastic-free event abiding by the ban on single-use plastic that will come into effect on January 1. 

The Munnar Marathon 2020
The sub-collector said that Munnar Marathon in its fourth edition would be carbon-neutral event. “This is a first in the country,” he said. The marathon will be held on February 8 and 9. The race director Senthil Kumar said Kestral Adventures and Holidays Pvt Ltd. is organising the marathon and has been divided into four events. “There is a 71.12 km Munnar Ultra Challenge, 42.195 km marathon, 21.0975 km half marathon and a 7 km run for fun,” Senthil said.

According to him, Sports Authority of India (SAI) has accredited the marathon. “SAI will also be providing all the technical assistance,” he added. The run would also see international participants from Canada, France, Sweden, Hong Kong and Singapore.

According to Senthil, the marathon trail starts at an altitude of 1,400m and with a few ups and downs in between increases to 1,850m and again dips to 1,400m. “The next ascent is to the maximum altitude of 2,200m. You can also spot wildlife on the way if luck favours.

The last 15 km is comparatively a straight stretch, giving you time to gather and push yourself to finish the race successfully,” he added. “Refreshment points have been arranged every 4 km to keep the runners hydrated and fit throughout the race. Course marshals and backup vehicles will always be there to assist in case of need,” said Senthil. For more information log on to www.munnarmarathon.com.

