Nod to build barrages across five river basins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major effort to deal with drought, flood and depleting groundwater levels, the Kerala Irrigation Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (KIIDC) has been entrusted with setting up minor irrigation projects called ‘Bandharas’ (Goan model) across five river basins in the state. KIIDC will utilise Rs 175 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to construct the weirs in Bhavani and Thoothapuzha in Palakkad, Chandragiri in Kasaragod, Panamaram in Wayanad and Achankovil in Pathanamthitta.

Bandhara is a minor irrigation system used for irrigating areas up to 500 hectares.

Bandharas are weirs that are constructed across small streams to raise the water level on the upstream, so as to divert water through the canal. Terrence Antony, KIIDC chief engineer, said the projects will help farmers significantly.

“Bandharas are minor irrigation projects with sluicegates to regulate the flow of water.

“The project will help hold water during drought to recharge groundwater and during rainy season it will be used to control the discharge of water downstream,” he said.