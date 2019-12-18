Home Cities Kochi

Hartal evokes partial response; exams, office work unaffected

While pelting of stones at buses was reported in Aluva and Perumbavoor, no untoward incident took place in Kochi city, said police.

Published: 18th December 2019 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

AIYF activists taking out a protest march from High Court junction on hartal day | Arun Angela. Members of the joint protest committee taking out a march to Menaka Junction | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hartal called by a joint protest council on Tuesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act evoked partial response in the district with KSRTC buses, taxis, autorickshaws and private vehicles plying on the road. Only private buses suspended their services.

While pelting of stones at buses was reported in Aluva and Perumbavoor, no untoward incident took place in Kochi city, said police.

Stones were thrown at a KSRTC ‘Minnal’ bus plying on the Thiruvananthapuram-Munnar route at Kuttamassery near Aluva around 3.50am. According to the Aluva police, the driver said that a person standing on the roadside hurled the stones which damaged the vehicle’s window panes. Five persons who could be identified were booked.

In another incident, stones were thrown at a KSRTC bus at Perumbavoor. No case was registered.
At various locations, shops were forcibly closed by supporters of the hartal. Protest marches were taken out in Kochi, Aluva, North Paravur, Vypeen, Perumbavoor, and Muvattupuzha. The Muvattupuzha police arrested 17 SDPI workers for allegedly attempting to forcibly close down shops and taking out a march in the town. Three protesters were arrested at Kothamangalam for allegedly blocking school buses.

With private buses staying off the road, attendance was thin in government offices. The officers said only 40 per cent attendance was recorded at the Collectorate. In Kochi, metro and auto-rickshaws carried out normal operations. Firms in Infopark and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) also functioned normally.
Christmas examinations were held as per schedule in all schools. In the absence of private buses, examinees reached the schools in other private vehicles.

Ahead of the hartal, the police had taken 55 persons into preventive custody in the Ernakulam Rural police district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp