Migrant worker stabbed near KSRTC stand, dies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 25-year-old migrant labourer was stabbed to death following a brawl near KSRTC bus station here in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased is Firoz, a native of West Bengal. The police said the incident occurred around 12.30am.“The injured victim came to the police outpost nearby seeking help. Though he was rushed to the Ernakulam General Hospital, he could not be saved,” said a police officer with the Ernakulam Central police station.

As per the preliminary inquiry, a verbal duel with members of the transgender community led to the clash.

“Firoz had been working in Idukki and had arrived here for a job. We suspect a gang involved in robbing people arriving at the KSRTC stand is behind the murder. An inquiry is under way and we have launched a manhunt for the suspects,” said the officer.Firoz’s body was handed over to relatives after conducting postmortem examination.