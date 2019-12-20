Home Cities Kochi

Courtroom under tight security bandobast

As many as six officers from BDDS were deployed at the entrance for frisking all the persons permitted to view the visuals.

Published: 20th December 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Thursday took high-security precautions to prevent any leak of victim’s video when it was played for the accused to examine its authenticity. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad double-checked the courtroom before the accused persons, their lawyers and an IT expert appointed by Dileep were allowed to enter it.

Considering the security risks, the visuals were played on a laptop. Each person permitted by the court to view the visuals was given an earphone. All ventilation outlets were closed.

“Even the holes at the electric plug were checked. The forensic expert also examined the court hall to ensure that no electronic devices are installed near the courtroom to leak the visuals,” an officer with the BDDS said.

As many as six officers from BDDS were deployed at the entrance for frisking all the persons permitted to view the visuals. Mobile phones and other files of accused and their advocates were asked to be kept outside.

“We had installed a door frame metal detector (DFMD) and hand-held metal detector (HHMD) for checking the persons entering the court hall. We also had an explosive detector but did not use it. Expert members of BDDS were used for body checking people entering the court,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp