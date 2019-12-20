Courtroom under tight security bandobast

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: The Additional Special Sessions Court on Thursday took high-security precautions to prevent any leak of victim’s video when it was played for the accused to examine its authenticity. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad double-checked the courtroom before the accused persons, their lawyers and an IT expert appointed by Dileep were allowed to enter it.

Considering the security risks, the visuals were played on a laptop. Each person permitted by the court to view the visuals was given an earphone. All ventilation outlets were closed.

“Even the holes at the electric plug were checked. The forensic expert also examined the court hall to ensure that no electronic devices are installed near the courtroom to leak the visuals,” an officer with the BDDS said.

As many as six officers from BDDS were deployed at the entrance for frisking all the persons permitted to view the visuals. Mobile phones and other files of accused and their advocates were asked to be kept outside.

“We had installed a door frame metal detector (DFMD) and hand-held metal detector (HHMD) for checking the persons entering the court hall. We also had an explosive detector but did not use it. Expert members of BDDS were used for body checking people entering the court,” an official said.