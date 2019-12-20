Kochi Metro mascots have names now

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every Kochi Metro passenger must have, at some point in their journey, noticed the blue elephant on the television screen in the coaches, smiling and waving a magic wand while spreading message about the Do’s and Don’ts while travelling in the metro.

That elephant has got a name now. You can call it ‘Milu’.

The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) board approved the name for the mascot on Thursday.The board also selected Fish named ‘Jengu’ as the mascot for the upcoming Water Metro project. KMRL plans to use ‘Jengu’ in all branding and marketing communications of Water Metro in future.

The names were finalised from a list of shortlisted entries.

“Since the blue elephant mascot represents KMRL, we thought it should have a name. Just like people of Kochi embraced the metro, we hope Milu will become a household name,” said KMRL managing director Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

On selecting and naming Water Metro mascot, Sharma said, “Jengu is a water spirit which protects people in sea and brings them good luck. KMRL team considered several options before selecting a fish as the mascot.”

Chief Secretary Tom Jose, KMRL chairman and Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary of India Durga Shanker Mishra and other board members attended the meeting.

The elephant mascot has been involved in all the stages of Kochi Metro. The train itself is modelled after an elephant and the tusk is used as an LED light.