Condition of Kochi roads pathetic: Amici curiae

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The amici curiae appointed by the High Court in the backdrop of the death of a youth in the city, on Friday informed the court that the roads in Kochi city, particularly those in and around educational institutions are riddled with potholes, posing a threat to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. The report stated that the repairs appeared prima facie superficial and cosmetic. The quality and durability of the repair works should be monitored, the amici curiae submitted.

Amici curiae S Krishna, Vinod Bhat and P Deepak, all of them High Court lawyers, informed that many roads are now being resurfaced on a war footing. According to the report, footpath and walkways are uneven in all places. Besides, they are dotted with open slabs with no alerts or warning boards. This poses a danger to pedestrians.

READ | Pothole death: Court says it has lost faith in the system; apologises to victim's parents

Encroachment of the footpath by street vendors also pose a serious threat to pedestrians. Building and road materials, including debris, strewn on the road margin is another reason for accidents involving two-wheelers. The service roads running parallel to the National Highway have virtually become parking space.Some roads had been tarred. But the hasty and shoddy tarring leaves much to be desired.

WHAT REPORT SAYS

Footpath and walkways are uneven in all places. Besides, they are dotted with open slabs with no alerts or warning boards. This poses a danger to pedestrians

The repairs appeared prima facie superficial and cosmetic. The quality and durability of the repair works should be monitored

Encroachment of the footpath by street vendors pose a serious threat to pedestrians. Building and road materials, including debris on the road margin is another reason for accidents involving two-wheelers