February classes for lower sections: CBSE seeks nod

The state government’s diktat to keep schools closed in April and May after the examinations is also not favourable to CBSE schools, said Khan. 

Published: 21st December 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 02:04 AM

classroom, Students

Image for representation (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala CBSE School Managements’ Association (KCSMA) has written to the chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) seeking permission to conduct classes in February in schools designated as examination and valuation centres. “Schools designated as examination and valuation centres face hardships in finishing the portions of lower classes, which affects their academic performance,” reasoned KCSMA president T P M Ibrahim Khan.

“The loss of working days due to bandhs and hartals also don’t help. Hence, we have sought permission to conduct classes in February and early March,” Khan said. He said KCSMA has promised that schools will ensure that there are no disturbances during the board examinations. The association has also sought the board’s permission to start the new academic year in April like Kendriya Vidyalayas. 

The state government’s diktat to keep schools closed in April and May after the examinations is also not favourable to CBSE schools, said Khan. “Due to the government’s directive, all the schools designated as examination and evaluation centres are facing difficulty in scheduling their examinations and conduct classes in February and March owing to space constraints and staff shortage,” he said.

Khan said since classes X and XII do not come under the purview of child rights commissions. “So, CBSE can permit us to conduct the classes in May as the Class X and XII final examinations get over by February,” he said.

