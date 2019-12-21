Home Cities Kochi

Flyover load test: HC junks review plea

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice A M Shaffique held that the necessity to conduct a load test was stated in the interim order.

Palarivattom flyover

The controversial Palarivattom flyover in Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The High Court on Friday dismissed the state government’s petition seeking to review the court’s order for conducting a load test on the Palarivattom flyover to determine its structural stability and load-bearing capacity before demolishing it.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice A M Shaffique held that the necessity to conduct a load test was stated in the interim order. Hence, a re-hearing on the matter was not possible. 
In its earlier order, the bench had directed the government to conduct the load test in three months and file a statement along with the test report. 

The government said conducting a load test was the state government’s prerogative. Expert opinions and reports the government obtained said no useful purpose would be served by a load test as the flyover was already in a distressed condition, it submitted.

