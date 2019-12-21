Home Cities Kochi

Two persons held for murder of West Bengal native

On December 17, West Bengal native Firaj Kishan, who was working at Thopramkudy in Idukki, died after he was stabbed near the KSRTC bus station

Published: 21st December 2019 02:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 02:11 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam Central police on Friday arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in the murder of a migrant worker on December 17. Ajmal, 25, of Chavakkad in Thrissur, and Christian Sharon, 19, of Cherthala, are the arrested persons. On December 17, West Bengal native Firaj Kishan, who was working at Thopramkudy in Idukki, died after he was stabbed near the KSRTC bus station here. He had come to Kochi to catch a train to his native place.

During the postmortem examination, a condom was found from his body, which prompted the police to probe the involvement of sex workers in the area. “We came to know that several sex workers from the transgender community operated near the railway tracks close to the KSRTC station and Ambedkar stadium. We interrogated over 100 sex workers and identified one who knew about the incident as well as the accused persons,” an official said. 

“On the day of the incident, the duo approached Kishan, who was walking towards the Ernakulam South railway station, promising to introduce him to a sex worker. They took him to a transgender sex worker near Ambedkar stadium. However, after introducing him, they tried to rob Kishan at knifepoint. When he resisted, they stabbed him,” said a police official.

The accused persons used to canvass clients for sex workers among transgenders and later blackmail and loot them. Most of their victims would not filed a complaint out of shame, said the police officers. The accused have NDPS cases registered against them at Chavakkad and Kuthiyathodu police stations. They were produced before the magistrate court and remanded.

