MD: Route rationalisation has helped KSRTC reduce loss

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Steps to implement the Sushil Khanna report on turning around the ailing KSRTC has yielded positive changes in the operational, financial and human resource management levels, KSRTC managing director M P Dinesh told TNSE. “We are concentrating on route rationalisation that has helped KSRTC improve the finances. The earnings per bus per day has gone up to Rs 13,615 during the April-November period this year which is Rs 908 more than the revenue during the corresponding period last year. The gap between income and expenditure has reduced to Rs 250 crore with austerity measures that has helped us save Rs 100 crore, he said.

ALSO READ: KSRTC, an epitome of inefficiency

Though the Sushil Khanna panel had recommended modernisation of workshops, KSRTC has not been able to implement it due to shortage of funds. Through route rationalisation, KSRTC has been able to improve its operational income from Rs 35 per km to Rs 40 per km. But there is still a gap of rs 50 per km.

“We have implemented route rationalisation up to Kozhikode for fast passengers without causing inconvenience to passengers. For ordinary services, rationalisation has been completed up to Kayamkulam. I am confident of completing the project by January end,” he said. Though the corporation made marginal improvement in improving fuel efficiency, which has improved from 4.12 km per litre to 4.17 km per litre in November 2019, KSRTC is way behind APSRTC which has a fuel efficiency of 6.58 km per litre.