Govt to ease industrial land transfer, says Jayarajan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to fuel industrial growth, the state government is planning to amend the land transfer policy for industrial purposes and develop industrial estates and parks across the state. “The government will initiate the steps for a smooth transfer of industrial lands to ensure an increase in production. Currently, if an industrialist dies or someone wishes to transfer the allocated land to another person, he can’t complete the process due to various reasons,” said Industries Minister E P Jayarajan.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Technocity, the venture of Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) and Piravom Technolodge, at Kalamassery on Monday. As part of the larger plan, the government will improve the infrastructure of all industrial estates in the state. “The refurbished lands will be given to budding entrepreneurs free of cost for a certain period. Their expenditure will only be in machinery,” Jayarajan said.

Startups can play a major role in the expansion of industries in the state, said the minister. “(People behind) the startup culture in Kerala are coming up with several new ideas and many of them have transformed themselves into employers. So far, 2,278 startups have been registered in the state. In 2018-19, an investment of Rs 400 crore reached the state through startups. As much as 40,000-sq ft space is being occupied by various companies. The biggest of them is in the Integrated Startup Complex, Kalamassery,” he said.

VKC Mammed Koya, MLA, urged the minister to come up with solutions for the problems plaguing transfer of land for industrialists in his keynote address. “The Industries Department should give more prominence to the suggestions of KSSIA. Earlier, the association had its presence in many important committees and the government should ensure its presence in such committees in future,” he said.

M Khalid, KSSIA state president, presided over the function. Baiju Nedumkeriyil, vice-chairman, KSSIA Technocity, made a presentation of the project. Former CFO of Technopark Dr K C Chandrashekar distributed the allotted workspaces.