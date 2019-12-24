Home Cities Kochi

Muziris Backwater Paddle to venture into Kochi’s past

The starting point - Muziris, once a bustling seaport and the heart of the historic spice route, used to be the key trade point between southern India and rest of the world.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muziris Backwater Paddle, the two-day kayaking expedition organised by Jellyfish Watersports in partnership with Muziris Heritage Project (Kerala Tourism), will be held on January 4 and 5, 2020. Over 100 paddlers are likely to participate in the event which will be flagged off from the Kotturpuram Jetty at Kodungalloor and end at Bolgatty Island in Kochi. Paddlers will cover an overall distance of 40km, traversing through backwaters and important Muziris Heritage destinations en route. Each day, they will cover an easy distance of 20 km with several fun breaks for sightseeing and meet the locals.

The starting point - Muziris, once a bustling seaport and the heart of the historic spice route, used to be the key trade point between southern India and rest of the world. The region is dotted with numerous monuments of a bygone era that are more than 3,000 years old. Plenty of sight-seeing and village activities have also been organised along the way. The paddling event promotes the use of our rivers for recreational purposes and creates a connection to the river with youngsters and tourists.

“We think it’s a great idea to combine water sports with conservation. Muziris backwater paddle has been promoting water sports activities like kayaking, SUPing, sailing and canoeing, by bringing together people from all walks of life and ages. The event targets domestic and international tourists, paddling enthusiasts, people from all walks of life, senior citizens, children and even non-swimmers. You preserve what you love, and paddling lets people build a strong bond with water bodies; with nature,” said Kaushiq Kodithodi, Founder Jellyfish Watersports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rabeeha Abdurehim.
This Muslim gold medallist was pulled out of Pondy University convocation addressed by President
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp