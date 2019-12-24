Muziris Backwater Paddle to venture into Kochi’s past

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Muziris Backwater Paddle, the two-day kayaking expedition organised by Jellyfish Watersports in partnership with Muziris Heritage Project (Kerala Tourism), will be held on January 4 and 5, 2020. Over 100 paddlers are likely to participate in the event which will be flagged off from the Kotturpuram Jetty at Kodungalloor and end at Bolgatty Island in Kochi. Paddlers will cover an overall distance of 40km, traversing through backwaters and important Muziris Heritage destinations en route. Each day, they will cover an easy distance of 20 km with several fun breaks for sightseeing and meet the locals.

The starting point - Muziris, once a bustling seaport and the heart of the historic spice route, used to be the key trade point between southern India and rest of the world. The region is dotted with numerous monuments of a bygone era that are more than 3,000 years old. Plenty of sight-seeing and village activities have also been organised along the way. The paddling event promotes the use of our rivers for recreational purposes and creates a connection to the river with youngsters and tourists.

“We think it’s a great idea to combine water sports with conservation. Muziris backwater paddle has been promoting water sports activities like kayaking, SUPing, sailing and canoeing, by bringing together people from all walks of life and ages. The event targets domestic and international tourists, paddling enthusiasts, people from all walks of life, senior citizens, children and even non-swimmers. You preserve what you love, and paddling lets people build a strong bond with water bodies; with nature,” said Kaushiq Kodithodi, Founder Jellyfish Watersports.