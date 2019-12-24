Home Cities Kochi

Of fluid expressions

Dancer and actor Vineeth Radhakrishnan talks about the gender stereotypes surrounding Indian classical dance

Published: 24th December 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Athira Lakshmi S and Anu Mathews
Express News Service

KOCHI: When it comes to classical dance forms, there is a general misconception that they are  better suited for girls. This fear of social stigma also forces many parents to forbid their male child from learning dance. Such a notion might prevent young boys from actualising their love for art, and investigating dominant opinions about masculinity, gender, sexual orientation, and their physical self. Creating awareness among children and parents is the only way to ensure that art isn’t stereotyped .‘The Bliss of Dance Beyond Gender’, a dance workshop headed by the dancer-turned-actor Vineeth Radhakrishnan and his dance group at JTPAC recently, was a step towards this.

Vineeth shared many personal anecdotes, both from his life as a teacher and student of art. “I have been learning dance for as long as I can remember. Now it is like a daily routine for me. I wake up, brush my teeth, take a bath and head to the dance class. I have never felt that dance is only meant for girls,” said Vineeth.

“In traditional compositions, there are some varnams that are very nayika (female protagonist) oriented. When a boy plays this part, it encapsulates the jeevatma and paramatma—the soul and body. It is all about technique and practice. There are no restrictions in dance that forbids men from doing lasya (feminine expressions in Indian traditional dance) and women from doing tandava,” he said.

Since there are very few male students who turn up to learn dance, they are usually trained with girl students. This is why they copy the feminine style. This may eventually change their posture, adding a feminine touch that is evident in their performances. Male dancers put more strength into their steps while female dancers are very gentle, giving more importance to expressions,” he said, adding that an experienced male dancer could play the male as well as the female versions with equal grace and beauty. The ability to be versatile and switch between the two is vital, he said.  

The male dancers in Vineeth’s dance company also had to face social discrimination as they pursued their passion. “Hailing from a conservative Christian family, it was not easy for me to become a dancer. I started learning the art when I was 13, and it gave me a sense of confidence and belonging. The spirit of dance helped me excel in my studies as well. Now I’m a college professor as well as a dancer. Teaching is my profession, while dance is my passion” said Bony Mathew, a faculty at Sacred Heart College, Thevara.
 “I started dancing when I was eight, around the time when the movie ‘Chanthupottu’ was released. The movie showcases Dileep as a dancer with feminine movements and behaviour. It was one of the worst stages of my life. My friends started teasing me, but my guru helped me overcome the struggle. I’m a final year architecture student now and I’m equally proud to be known as a dancer,” said Deepak Pradeep, another member of the dance group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rabeeha Abdurehim.
This Muslim gold medallist was pulled out of Pondy University convocation addressed by President
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp