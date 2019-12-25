Home Cities Kochi

12-year-old Kochi boy critical after door of moving bus falls on head

According to reports, the bus employees escaped from the accident spot.

Published: 25th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The condition of 12-year-old Akash Prakash, of Thuthiyoor Kannichira, Kakkanad, who sustained severe head injuries after the door of a private bus fell on his head, continues to be critical. He is recuperating in ventilator after surgery. The Thrikkakara police have taken the bus into custody. The police arrested the bus driver for negligent driving and was released on bail later.  

The accident happened in front of the Thrikkakara Municipal Co-Operative Hospital around 11 am on Monday when Akash was travelling on a scooter with two others.

While overtaking the bus, the door near the driver’s seat collapsed on his head. Sarath MS, 25, of Cherupushpam house, Palluruthy, the driver of the bus, was arrested by the police. The bus plies on Kakkanad-Perumpadappu route and no case was registered against the bus owner.

Akash underwent surgery at a private hospital and is currently under observation. According to Prakashan, Akash’s father, the bus employees were least concerned about the boy’s condition and didn’t take the initiative to take him to hospital.

According to reports, the bus employees escaped from the accident spot. Saritha, a relative of Akash, said the bus was speeding when the incident happened. Thrikkakara police said the door might not have been properly closed by the driver. “The boy sustained severe injuries and is in ventilator,” said a police official.

RTO K Manoj Kumar has asked the Ernakulam Motor Vehicle Inspector to submit a report on the incident.

“Action will be taken once we get the report. If it is found that the door collapsed on the boy’s head, action will be taken against the bus owner and driver. But the driver said the door opened and hit the boy’s head. This needs to be clarified after checking the CCTV visuals,” the RTO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp