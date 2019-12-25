12-year-old Kochi boy critical after door of moving bus falls on head

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The condition of 12-year-old Akash Prakash, of Thuthiyoor Kannichira, Kakkanad, who sustained severe head injuries after the door of a private bus fell on his head, continues to be critical. He is recuperating in ventilator after surgery. The Thrikkakara police have taken the bus into custody. The police arrested the bus driver for negligent driving and was released on bail later.

The accident happened in front of the Thrikkakara Municipal Co-Operative Hospital around 11 am on Monday when Akash was travelling on a scooter with two others.

While overtaking the bus, the door near the driver’s seat collapsed on his head. Sarath MS, 25, of Cherupushpam house, Palluruthy, the driver of the bus, was arrested by the police. The bus plies on Kakkanad-Perumpadappu route and no case was registered against the bus owner.

Akash underwent surgery at a private hospital and is currently under observation. According to Prakashan, Akash’s father, the bus employees were least concerned about the boy’s condition and didn’t take the initiative to take him to hospital.

According to reports, the bus employees escaped from the accident spot. Saritha, a relative of Akash, said the bus was speeding when the incident happened. Thrikkakara police said the door might not have been properly closed by the driver. “The boy sustained severe injuries and is in ventilator,” said a police official.

RTO K Manoj Kumar has asked the Ernakulam Motor Vehicle Inspector to submit a report on the incident.

“Action will be taken once we get the report. If it is found that the door collapsed on the boy’s head, action will be taken against the bus owner and driver. But the driver said the door opened and hit the boy’s head. This needs to be clarified after checking the CCTV visuals,” the RTO said.